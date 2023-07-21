Katerina Schwartz23:38, 21.07.231 min.The political scientist recalled how the dictator tore off the boy’s shirt in the square.

Political scientist and publicist Andrei Piontkovsky fueled rumors about the pedophile tendencies of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

“It is better for Russian propagandists to keep quiet about the pedophile topic regarding Putin,” he said , commenting on how one of the Russian propagandists, Sergei Markov, reacted to the words of the Vice President of South Africa and Putin’s possible visit to the summitAs Piontkovsky recalled, Markov built a “theory” that the “pedophile lobby” in Europe “takes revenge” on Putin for “saving” Ukrainian children when he took them to Russia:

“Otherwise, they allegedly would have ended up in ‘pedophile clubs in Europe’… But everyone remembers the scene in 2003 on Cathedral Square in the Kremlin, when he tore off the boy’s shirt and started kissing him on the stomach in the presence of his parents.

Recall earlier, ex-employee of the KGB and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, Sergei Zhirnov, admitted that the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has some compromising evidence on Putin :”

Perhaps they slept together, perhaps they slept with the boys, but Prigozhin has these videos with which he threatens Putin.

He has some kind of terrible compromising evidence.”At the same time, the expert expressed confidence that after the rebellion, Prigozhin would be killed by the end of 2023, a frightened Putin would not forgive the leader of the prisoners for such humiliation.

