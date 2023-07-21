Long-range ATACMS missiles for Ukraine: the US made a new statement on supplies

Katerina Schwartz22:42, 21.07.231 min.

The last word will be with American leader Joe Biden, his adviser said.

The United States is discussing the supply of ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles to Ukraine , the last word will be with American leader Joe Biden, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a briefing.

According to him, Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are discussing the supply of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine, but the decision will be up to the American president until it is made.

The United States is ready to “take risks” in the issue of supplying new weapons to Ukraine, but take into account the reaction of the Russian Federation when making decisions, Biden’s adviser added.

Sullivan also noted that Ukraine is losing significant forces as part of its counteroffensive, but the United States is consulting with Kiev on when to use the main forces during the counteroffensive.

