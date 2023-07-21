Kirby: Ukraine to receive F-16s by end of year

July 21, 2023
Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets before the end of the year, John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said in an interview with Fox News.
“Most likely, the F-16s will arrive in Ukraine before the end of the year. However, we do not believe that F-16s alone can alter the situation on the battlefield,” Kirby said.
He added that Ukraine has an immediate need for a greater quantity of artillery munitions.
A week ago, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims said that conditions for a transfer of F-16s are not “ideal.” He stressed that Russians still have air defense capability, hinting that the number of jets that can arrive will not change the course of the counteroffensive.
At the Vilnius NATO summit, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov signed a memorandum with 11 countries outlining the F-16 training terms for Ukrainian pilots.
Russian prime minister Sergey Lavrov called the potential transfer of the jets to Ukraine “a nuclear threat,” highlighting their capacity for carrying nuclear weapons.
Kirby didn’t mention at the end of WHAT year. Very convenient.
“A week ago, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims said that conditions for a transfer of F-16s are not ‘ideal.'”
Yes, people, we also have stupid generals. Name me one war in which conditions are ideal. Wars always involve destruction of materiel. A general should know this. Besides that, I think the Ukrainians have shown more than enough of their skills to operate anything we have. I call this general’s statement a lame excuse.
Imagine you just got hit by a truck and the paramedics tell you you will receive first aid in just a few months…
