Former “Governor of the DPR” was detained at a picket for Girkin in Moscow (video)

Gubarev wanted to support his fellow terrorist.

Near the building of the Meshchansky Court of Moscow, where a preventive measure was chosen for the terrorist Igor Girkin-Strelkov , the former leader of the “DPR” Pavel Gubarev was detained.

In the evening, he wrote in his Telegram channel that “every Russian” should be there now. Subsequently, a video of his speech to reporters appeared, in which Gubarev states that the war in Ukraine “did not go according to plan,” and their fighters began to die in tens of thousands due to poor planning.

He also stated that “Igor Ivanovich always subjected to justified criticism of the actions of the Ministry of Defense.”

After that, the security forces approached him and took him out of the crowd to the cries of “Shame.

“Subsequently, an entry appeared on Gubarev’s Telegram channel from Ekaterina Gubareva, the wife of a terrorist and “deputy of the People’s Council” of the “DPR”. “Pavel was detained by police near the Meshchansky Court of Moscow.

I’m heading to the Meshchansky Court. Every honest person should be there now. Freedom to Strelkov!” she wrote.Detention of Gubarev near the court

Detention of Girkin: what is known

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin-Strelkov was detained in Moscow today . He is accused of making public calls for extremist activities.

The Meshchansky Court of Moscow sent him under arrest for two months (until September 18). Girkin faces up to 5 years in prison.His associates published an appeal in which they called for the release of Girkin and the names of “all those who ordered the provocation.”

