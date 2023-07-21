DIU not to excluding another coup in Russia being prepared.

21.07.2023 16:50

Preparations are underway in Russia for another coup, similar to the one staged by “Wagnerites”.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov said this during a telethon, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, answering the question of whether Ukrainian intelligence has data on the preparation of a new rebellion, similar to the one organized by the “Wagnerites”, Yusov said: “We have such data.

We will not share it, realizing that the FSB can watch us here, and they will be happy to record it. Let’s not make their job easier.

“According to the representative of the DIU, the Russian military and political elite understand that the decisions to annex Crimea, attack the Ukrainian east and launch a full-scale invasion were wrong and senseless for Russia’s interests.”The main reason is the regime and the figure of Putin.

Everything else is derivative. And the fact that Russia is trying to scapegoat the career military is a question of how long they will tolerate it,” Yusov added.

As reported, the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin announced a demarche against the Russian military leadership, in particular against Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on June 23.

Unrecognized President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, after which he said that the group’s members of Wagner PMC were returning to their field camps.Russian dictator Putin said that “Wagnerites” could sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry or go to Belarus.

