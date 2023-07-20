Zelensky asked Shmygal to consider replacing Minister Tkachenko

Lesya Leshchenko23:13, 07/20/233 min.330

President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Prime Minister Denys Shmygal to consider replacing Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko following the decision to get rid of the Soviet coat of arms on the shield of the Motherland sculpture . The head of state stated this in his evening video message .

“Today I also spoke with Prime Minister Shmyhal on another issue that should be considered, in particular, through the prism of justice. Budget expenditures,” the president said.Zelensky stressed that during such a war, maximum state attention, and hence state resources, should go to defense.

And every project that can be implemented using extrabudgetary resources should be implemented using extrabudgetary resources.

This applies to various areas, in particular the field of culture. Museums, cultural centers, symbols, TV shows – all this is important, but now there are other priorities. Find extrabudgetary funds.

Not state ones. who can help. And secondly, I asked the Prime Minister to consider replacing the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine,” Zelensky stressed.Separately, he appealed to all local authorities in our country: people should feel that budget resources are used fairly and correctly. “Everyone understands what is at stake. Paving stones, decoration of cities, fountains – they will wait. Victory first,” the head of state said.

The latest decisions of the Ministry of Culture – details

Earlier it became known that by the Independence Day of Ukraine, the Motherland will lose the Soviet coat of arms on the shield and receive a Ukrainian trident.

The beginning of the final work was announced at the Ministry of Culture. The cost of the project is UAH 28 million. On July 13, the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine issued a permit to repair the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kiev.On July 19, the ICIP stated that during the war, the production of relevant Ukrainian audiovisual content of various genres is a matter of national information and cultural security.

“Ukraine must offer the viewer domestic high-quality series and films for a wide audience, otherwise the mass viewer will find a replacement for them on digital platforms – and this will be mainly a Russian product.

This is an important step not only to preserve the national industry, develop culture, but also to protect the information and cultural security of the country.

In addition, the revival of the national film serial production is the support of a large industry in which thousands of people are involved: actors, directors, cameramen, screenwriters, make-up artists, stylists, sound engineers, producers, etc. In the budget for 2023, funds were provided to support this direction.

In May-June, an art competition was held, organized by the SE MPIU. As of July 19, SE MPIU signed 17 contracts with the winners of the competition for a total amount of more than UAH 150 million,” the statement said.

