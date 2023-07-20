Why Won’t Biden Let Ukraine Defeat Russia?

Jul 18, 2023

The Biden Administration still won’t provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to expel the Russian invaders from all its territory. This episode of What’s Ahead explains why this is a strategic scandal of the first magnitude. It malignantly encourages both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Europe is now doing more to help Ukraine with major-league weaponry than the U.S. For example, Biden won’t send Ukraine the long-range missiles it needs to disrupt Russia’s military supply lines. Britain and France have sent cruise missiles that can reach anywhere in Ukraine.

Biden officials still want to push a settlement that leaves Putin with a big chunk of Ukraine.

