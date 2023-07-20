Why Won’t Biden Let Ukraine Defeat Russia?

Jul 18, 2023
The Biden Administration still won’t provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to expel the Russian invaders from all its territory. This episode of What’s Ahead explains why this is a strategic scandal of the first magnitude. It malignantly encourages both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Europe is now doing more to help Ukraine with major-league weaponry than the U.S. For example, Biden won’t send Ukraine the long-range missiles it needs to disrupt Russia’s military supply lines. Britain and France have sent cruise missiles that can reach anywhere in Ukraine.
Biden officials still want to push a settlement that leaves Putin with a big chunk of Ukraine.
Okay, Mr. Forbes got a couple of facts mixed up, but, over all, he’s spot on.
He’s a damn good bloke; the GOP needs more like him, not foul scum like the trumputler bloc and “Turning Point.” (Google Charlie Kirk:Turning Point). He gets it. NO fucking “land for peace” is possible to negotiate with putler and his malignant nazi murder gang.
Only total expulsion of orcs followed by a demilitarized zone is possible, with permanent Budapest signatory bases in Ukraine, as Boris wants.
Unfortunately Germany has not sent cruise missiles to Ukraine and does not intend to. No idea whether the French SCALP’s are in situ or not.
We are told Biden is pondering on ATACMS by some sources. Someone needs to get his ass in gear.
Biden is absolutely not stopping Ukraine from defeating anyone. America is by far the #1 military supporter of Ukraine in the entire universe.
Sure, restrictions and limitations on US weaponry exist so as not to draw two nuclear powers into direct conflict.
If Biden wanted to stop Ukraine from defeating Russia, he’d be sending US support to the other side.
I didn’t really see Ukraine risking its existence when other places were fighting Russia. Oh, but America should when it’s Ukraine simply because Ukraine stopped pointing its nukes in America’s direction. Talk about blackmail.
Your first sentence is demonstrably wrong and your post goes downhill from there. You make no attempt to disguise your contempt for Ukraine on a site which was created for the purpose of providing information to those who support Ukraine in its struggle against a genocidal fascist power.
It would seem therefore that this site is not a good fit for you.
Most Democrats want Russia to be defeated. That means giving Ukraine everything it needs.
If Ukraine is defeated, then the US will be in direct conflict with Russia, because the rodent fuhrer will not stop at that.