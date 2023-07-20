White House: Ukraine effectively using cluster munitions on battlefield

20.07.2023 22:32

According to the American side estimates, the cluster munitions that the US recently sent to Ukraine are already used on the battlefield appropriately and effectively.John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator at the White House, said this during a telephone briefing Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“They’re using them appropriately, they’re using them effectively,” the White House official said when asked about cluster munitions the United States sent to Ukraine this month.Kirby noted that the US side got initial feedback from the Ukrainians.

In this context, he stressed that the use of these munitions actually had an impact on Russia’s defensive formations and maneuvering.As reported, the Ukrainian side stated at the OSCE that the Armed Forces would use cluster munitions exclusively in the areas where Russian troops were concentrated in temporarily occupied territories, carefully recording all cases.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...