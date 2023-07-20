US Abrams Tanks May be Delivered Earlier

20 July, 2023 03:58 PM

US Abrams Tanks May be delivered to Ukraine earlier than expected, says military journalist

U.S.-made M1A1 Abrams Tanks may be delivered to Ukraine earlier than expected, Ukrainian military correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko said in an interview with Radio NV on July 20.

” I’ve just returned from the U.S. Grafenwoehr military base in Northern Bavaria, Germany, where the Ukrainian tankers are undergoing training on M1A1 Abrams Tanks,” he said.

“And we asked the leaders of military drills whether it’s true that these tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in September. And we received such an optimistic answer that the tanks will arrive much earlier. This is a quote. And there is hope that the same will happen with aircraft ( F-16 fighter jets). That is, we’re not talking about any specific terms, but there is hope that we will get aircraft earlier than the Western partners say.”

The journalist reiterated that Ukraine would receive 31 Abrams Tanks in the near future, which makes up one tank battalion, but this battalion includes not only tanks.

“In addition to Abrams, we’ll get M88 combat repair and evacuation vehicles, which can help carry out certain repairs even in the field combat conditions,” Tsaplienko said.

“We’ll get a batch of minesweepers for the Abrams. That is, Abrams will be ready to break through minefields. And also in addition to Abrams, we’ll get the so-called ‘assault breakthrough vehicles.’ This is such a very powerful thing. to describe in words: with a big plow in front, which simply destroys not only mines, but also serious enemy-fortified positions, his defense lines before either infantry or motorized units, or even tanks have to break through this line.”

“The Abrams tank ‘eats’ from four to eight liters of fuel per kilometer. And it’s not just fuel. This is a special fuel for gas turbine engines. It must be sent to the front line. We need to establish a certain system that will work like a clock in the conditions of our war.”

Tsaplienko said that 80% of the military personnel undergoing training on the Abrams are technicians, logisticians, and mechanics who are not crew members of these tanks, but “provide combat operations.”

After the success of this tank battalion, “another change in views on our war” will take place and Ukraine will receive more than just tanks, the journalist assumes.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that U.S. Abrams tanks would be involved in the ongoing counter-offensive.

On Jan. 25, the United States announced the delivery of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukrainian in early autumn.

