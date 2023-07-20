Ukraine Troops Charge into Battle (video)

20.07.2023

Ukraine troops charge into Battle and open fire on Russian troops near Bakhmut

Ukrainian troops attacked Russian lines South of Bakhmut. Soldiers from the 28th Brigade took part in the charge.

They were carried into Battle in an armoured vehicle. Then they charged forward and opened fire. They used grenade launchers and rockets on the Russians. Ukraine says it is making advances around Bakhmut.

Russia has deployed it’s elite paratroopers to the area. but so far they have been unable to stop the advance.

