Three Odessa museums hit by night rocket attack: Ministry of Culture appeals to UNESCO (updated, photo)

The buildings of three Odessa museums were damaged as a result of an air strike inflicted by the Russian Nazis on the night of July 20.

In institutions, glass was broken and ceilings were damaged, said Alexandra Kovalchuk, deputy director of the Odessa National Art Museum.

According to Dumskaya, the Odessa State Literary Museum, the Odessa Museum of Western and Oriental Art and the Odessa Archaeological Museum suffered.

Kovalchuk noted that the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Zones (ALIPH) has already volunteered to help museum workers, and representatives of the Museum for Change volunteer initiative are also operating.

The situation is aggravated by a heavy downpour that is in Odessa on July 20.

UPDATED AT 17:37.

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said that the department is negotiating with international partners regarding the priority conservation of the affected museums.

The Ministry of Culture also urges UNESCO “to name the aggressor, once again rethink his role in the governing bodies of the organization.”

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

