The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine responded to the threats of the Russian Federation on shipping in the Black Sea

All ships that will be sent to Russian ports or ports in the occupied territories will be regarded as carrying military cargo.

The Russian Federation flagrantly violates international law and undermines food security.

The Moscow authorities openly threaten civilian ships in the Black Sea , in connection with this, Ukraine closes the North-Eastern part of the sea and the Kerch-Yenikalsky Strait for ships.

“The Russian Federation has once again grossly violated the universal right to free navigation for the whole world and deliberately undermines food security, dooming millions of people to starvation.

By openly threatening civilian ships transporting food from Ukrainian ports, carrying out rocket attacks and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in civilian cities, deliberately creating a military threat on trade routes, the Kremlin has turned the Black Sea into a danger zone, primarily for Russian ships and ships traveling to waters of the Black Sea in the direction of Russian seaports and Ukrainian seaports located on the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

Responsibility for all risks lies entirely with the Russian leadership,” the Russian leadership says .in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At the same time, it is indicated that the fate of the Russian cruiser Moskva proves that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have the necessary means to repel Russian aggression at sea.

“The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns that from 00:00 on July 21, 2023, all ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian seaports located on the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia may be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all the corresponding risks,” the Ukrainian defense ministry warned.

In addition, navigation in the areas of the North-Eastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikal Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous from 05:00 on July 20, 2023. It is also indicated that the relevant navigational information for mariners has already been made public.

