The invaders hit the center of Mykolaiv: almost two dozen wounded, there are dead (photo, video)

Irina Pogorelaya07:21, 07/20/232 minutes.4057

There are children among the wounded. It is known that two people were rescued from the rubble.

On the night of July 20, Russian invaders attacked the center of Mykolaiv , as a result of which a 3-storey residential building and garages broke out.As the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim reported , it is now known that 18 people were injured, 9 of them were hospitalized, including 5 children.In addition, according to Kim, two people were rescued from the rubble.

“It’s a miracle that we managed to save,” he commented. As the mayor of the city Alexander Senkevich clarified , a man and a woman were saved. Also, many residents received assistance on the spot.”Now the communal services have left for the place.

We are starting to clean up the territory. Regarding the resettlement of people, we have two locations. Representatives of the district administration are working with the residents,” Senkevich said.

At the same time, officials did not provide data on the dead.In addition, the National Police added that as a result of the aggressor’s strike, residential high-rise buildings in the city center, garages of citizens and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

“Investigators, forensic specialists from the regional police headquarters, rescuers, representatives of the prosecutor’s office and the Security Service of Ukraine are working at the scene of the incident, fixing every fact of Russian aggression against the civilian population,” said Eduard Solovyov, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police, head of the investigative department.© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© National Police© National Police© National Police© National Police© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© National Police© National Police© National Police© National Police© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO© photo Crime. NO1/13 _ _The National Police added that the final information about the injuries and victims is being specified. The consequences of the strike of the invaders in the center of Mykolaiv

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...