There are children among the wounded. It is known that two people were rescued from the rubble.
On the night of July 20, Russian invaders attacked the center of Mykolaiv , as a result of which a 3-storey residential building and garages broke out.As the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim reported , it is now known that 18 people were injured, 9 of them were hospitalized, including 5 children.In addition, according to Kim, two people were rescued from the rubble.
“It’s a miracle that we managed to save,” he commented. As the mayor of the city Alexander Senkevich clarified , a man and a woman were saved. Also, many residents received assistance on the spot.”Now the communal services have left for the place.
We are starting to clean up the territory. Regarding the resettlement of people, we have two locations. Representatives of the district administration are working with the residents,” Senkevich said.
At the same time, officials did not provide data on the dead.In addition, the National Police added that as a result of the aggressor’s strike, residential high-rise buildings in the city center, garages of citizens and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed.
"Investigators, forensic specialists from the regional police headquarters, rescuers, representatives of the prosecutor's office and the Security Service of Ukraine are working at the scene of the incident, fixing every fact of Russian aggression against the civilian population," said Eduard Solovyov, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police, head of the investigative department. The National Police added that the final information about the injuries and victims is being specified. The consequences of the strike of the invaders in the center of Mykolaiv
3 comments
Look at its location. Mykolaiv is a vital city for Ukraine. The rodent fuhrer has had a boner for it ever since his scum were defeated by General Dmytro Marchenko in March 2022 and again in the General’s nearby home town of Voznesensk.
It is an important centre of learning and culture. So why hasn’t it been better protected?
The world should not be allowed to get used to seeing horrific photos of death and misery like in this article.
Help Ukraine now before it’s too late.
Journalists visited the site of a Russian missile attack on the center of Nikolaev on the night of July 20, 2023. The photos are published by the resource “Crime”, the correspondent of which recorded the consequences of the “arrival”. The pictures were also released by the National Police.
“Dozens of buildings are damaged, including the well-known Nikolaev restaurant Entrecote. Some buildings are destroyed to the ground. Rescuers who put out the fire continue to work on the spot,” – reports “Crime’.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that this is not the first time that the house, which was damaged as a result of the “arrival” in the center of Nikolaev, has suffered from Russian shelling: in March 2022, it was damaged due to an air bomb that the occupiers dropped on the nearby Ingul Hotel; the second time I got home because of a blow to the Admiralty in April 2023.