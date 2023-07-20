The EU wants to create a mechanism for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine for 5 billion euros per year

Vitaly Saenko19:39, 20.07.232 minutes.53

This amount will be allocated annually for the next four years.

The European Union proposes to create a special fund within the framework of the European Peace Fund for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine in the amount of up to 5 billion euros per year for the next four years.

At the same time, only recently Ukraine received another tranche of 1.5 billion euros .

Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a briefing following the meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers of the member states.

As the EU High Representative said, today’s focus has been on the security commitments the EU can offer Ukraine to turn current support into a long-term commitment for Ukraine’s security and resilience.

In particular, this is necessary to ensure that military support and training of the Ukrainian military continue in the future.

Assistance to Ukraine from the EU

As UNIAN reported earlier, the European Peace Fund was created in March 2021 to finance all measures of the common foreign and security policy related to military and defense issues.

In total, within the framework of the European Peace Fund, 3.6 billion euros were allocated for weapons for Ukraine.In March 2023, the Council of the EU decided to increase the financing of the European Peace Fund to 7.979 billion euros (at current prices) by 2027, ensuring that additional financial needs can be covered.

They also talked about the allocation of an additional 2 billion euros to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition.In June, the Council of Ministers of the European Union for Foreign Affairs increased the overall financial threshold of the European Peace Fund by 3.5 billion euros.

