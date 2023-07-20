The British House of Lords proposed to invite Russia to NATO

Ludmila Zhernovskaya17:55, 07/20/232 minutes.1149The proposal of a member of the House of Lords was criticized.

British House of Lords member Indarjit Singh believes that Russia should be offered NATO membership in exchange for the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

He put forward this proposal during a meeting of parliament, writes Sky News .

“Putin likes to pose as a strong man, protecting Mother Russia from a perceived threat from the NATO alliance. If the West openly offered Russia NATO membership in exchange for its complete withdrawal from Ukraine, this would completely undermine Putin’s credibility and help end the suffering of the Ukrainian people and promote the cause of world peace,” he said.The publication notes that his proposal outraged colleagues from all over the upper house.

Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad responded: “I’m sure Lord Singh is well-intentioned, but I’m afraid I can’t go along with this proposal…

Maybe someone who can stop this war is Mr Putin and he can stop it right now,” The Guardian quoted him as saying .

Other Singh’s statements about the war

Last fall, a member of the House of Lords proposed that NATO be disbanded to give Putin the escape route he “so desperately needs.”

“My lords, NATO was created to contain the threat of the former Soviet Union – an entity that no longer exists.

It is individual countries, not NATO, that have helped and are helping the courageous people of Ukraine. If this does not work, then at least show the Russians what kind of person Putin is,” he said.

