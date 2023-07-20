Russian military and blogger-invader neutralized near Krasnohorivka

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the Krasnohorivka area. July 2023. Ukraine. Footage from the 79th Brigade video



Ukrainian paratroopers defeated the Russian military and neutralized the blogger-invader near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region.

Combat work was carried out by soldiers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade.

Recently, the invaders attempted to assault Ukrainian positions between the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Mariyinka, both located in the Donetsk region.

The invaders began several waves of offensives in the direction of the mine as early as July 15.

However, the Ukrainian troops shelled the Russians with heavy fire.

Russian armored vehicles were destroyed near Krasnohorivka. July 2023. Ukraine. Footage from the video of the 79th Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces



During the battle, the invaders lost about a dozen units of damaged or destroyed equipment and suffered significant losses in manpower.

Russian propagandist Mikhail Luchin, who led the “Misha na Donbasse” group on Telegram, also took part in these battles.

Ukrainian paratroopers showed a video of the liquidation of a Russian blogger-invader.

Presumably, the Ukrainians used cluster munitions, which scattered explosive submunitions on the battlefield, at the group of Russians with the blogger.

Recently, an unnamed Ukrainian official confirmed to The Washington Post that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already started using the transferred cluster munitions against the Russian invaders.

Statement about the liquidation of the Russian blogger-invader Mikhail Luchin “Misha na Donbasse”. July 20, 2023



“Ukraine has begun using U.S.-supplied cluster munitions against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine in an attempt to break through well-fortified Russian positions that have slowed down the Ukrainian military’s summer offensive,” the official said.

