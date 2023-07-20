Russia threatens to bomb German military plant Rheinmetall if it appears in Ukraine

Oleg Davygora20:30, 20.07.232 minutes.164CEO

Armin Papperger is going to protect the plant with Rheinmetall air defense systems.

In early July, the German concern Rheinmetall announced its intention to build a plant for the production of ammunition, tanks and other armored vehicles in Ukraine . “Such a plant, if built, will become <…> a legitimate target for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writes BILD .

It is noted that the threats of Russian officials are heard not for the first time.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev published a post on Telegram in which he said: “If the Fritz nevertheless decide to build for real (although they seem to be pragmatic people), we look forward to it.”

And he promised "a salute from" Caliber ".

Plans for the construction of a Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine – details

The German concern Rheinmetall will open an armored vehicle plant in Ukraine within the next 12 weeks, ignoring the concerns of other Western defense companies that are reportedly taking place in the country while it is at war with Russia.

It is assumed that the plant will be able to produce up to 400 tanks per year.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told the media that the main task of the concern is “to support our Ukrainian partners in the struggle for freedom and democracy and to satisfy their urgent needs as soon as possible.”

