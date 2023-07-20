Russia may attack civilian ships in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine – White House

Ekaterina Limanskaya08:51, 07/20/232 minutes.141

Russia has already planted additional sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

The White House warns that Russia could expand its targets for Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea .

It is reported by Reuters .White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said that the US authorities have information that Russia has planted additional sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

“We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea and to lay the blame for these attacks on Ukraine,” he said.

He recalled that Russia is threatening to attack any ships following the Black Sea to the ports of Ukraine.

“In addition to these coordinated actions in the Black Sea, we have already observed that on July 18 and 19 Russia fired missiles and drones at Ukrainian grain export ports in Odessa. This led to the destruction of agricultural infrastructure and the destruction of 60,000 tons of grain,” Hodge added.

