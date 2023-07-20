Russia attacked the south with missiles: there were launches of supersonic Onyxes, there are wounded and dead

Katerina Chernovol04:55, 07/20/234 min.10023UPDATED

Powerful explosions thundered in Odessa and Nikolaev.

Russian invaders attack the southern regions of Ukraine with missiles. Launches of Kh-22 and Onyx missiles were recorded . The activity of Shahed attack drones is also recorded.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at 02:48 , launches of Onyx supersonic anti-ship missiles were recorded in the direction of the Odessa region.

Also, at 02:37 , the activity of 8 Tu-22M3 aircraft flying in the direction of the Black Sea was recorded. There was a threat of cruise missile launches. Already at 03:00, the military reported launches of Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the south.

Suspilne” reports that powerful explosions have thundered in Odessa and Nikolaev.

Updated 03:08: The Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about repeated launches of cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft.

Updated 03:39: The head of the Nikolaev OVA, Vitaly Kim , said that the Russians hit the city center. A 3-storey residential building and a garage are on fire. The firemen left.

Updated 03:54: As of now, 7 wounded are known in Nikolaev, Vitaly Kim reports:”7 wounded: 4 adults, 3 children (1 up to a year old; 3 years old; 16 years old). They were taken to hospitals. Outpatients fit people,” he wrote. At the same time, the mayor of Nikolaev, Alexander Senkevich , reported that a huge crater formed near a three-story residential building as a result of the impact at one of the addresses.”

The fire is very serious. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are already working on the spot.

There are a lot of damaged houses around. In the morning, our public utilities will work out. Several garages are burning at a different address. Rescuers are extinguishing.

Now there is information about 7 wounded,” he added.

Updated 04:10: The number of wounded has increased to nine people, Vitaly Kim said. Among them are 4 adults and 5 children.

Updated 04:18: Vitaly Kim reported that there were dead as a result of the strike on Nikolaev.

Updated 04:22: Oleg Kiper, head of the Odessa OVA, spoke about the consequences of the attack in the Odessa region:”As a result of the Russian attack, there is destruction in the center of Odessa, a fire broke out on an area of ​​300 m2. Specialists from the relevant services are working on the spot. Two hospitalized victims are known.

There is also an “arrival” in the region. More information later,” he wrote.The mayor of the city Alexander Senkevich shared details about the strike on Nikolaev. According to him, at least 5 residential multi-storey buildings were damaged (windows, doors, balconies, ceiling).”So far, they have been disconnected from the power supply. The rescue and search operation continues. Representatives of the city council are working on the spot, we are offering people resettlement,” he added.

Updated 04:52: At the second address in Nikolaev, about 15 garages were damaged, mayor Alexander Senkevich said.”In a few hours I will give exact figures. Windows in several high-rise buildings are also broken here.

Communal services teams are already ready to go to the places of shelling. We are waiting for the rescuers and the police to complete the work,” the mayor added.

