Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov Demands Exclusion of Russia from UNESCO

The world must finally admit that Russia deliberately damages the cultural heritage of all mankind.

This was stated by the mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov, following a zoom conference with representatives of UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

“In addition to terrorizing the civilian population, the enemy has committed a crime against the world heritage – the historical center of Odessa, which has recently been protected by UNESCO.

As a result of the blows that the Russians inflict on our city, museums and dozens of architectural monuments that are located in the protected zone have been damaged,” Trukhanov said .

According to paragraph 3 of Article 6 of the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, each signatory state of this Convention undertakes not to resort to any deliberate action that could directly or indirectly damage the cultural and natural heritage located on the territory of other state parties to this Convention.

Now this document has been signed by 195 states. Among them is the Russian Federation.

Also, in accordance with Section VI of the UNESCO Declaration on the Intentional Destruction of Cultural Heritage of 2003, a State that deliberately destroys cultural heritage of great importance to humanity, whether included in the UNESCO list or not, is liable for such destruction in accordance with international law.

According to Trukhanov, now the Russian Federation is deliberately destroying the Odessa heritage – in the immediate security zone."We appeal to the leadership of UNESCO to consider the issue of depriving Russia of membership in the organization.

I ask the international community to support the position of Odessa. Terrorists have no place in a civilized society!” Trukhanov said.

