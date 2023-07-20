In the occupied Crimea, explosions thundered in the area of ​​​​a military airfield: details

20.07.2023

On Thursday, July 20, explosions thundered in the area of ​​​​the Saki military airfield in Novofedorovka on the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. The 43rd Separate Naval Assault Aviation Regiment (OMSHAP) of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based there.

It is armed with Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters. The Crimean Telegram channels reported about the “bavovna” in the village.

Aircraft from this airfield were used by Russia to attack Ukraine, in particular, in the bombing of its southern regions.

Recall: explosions at the military base of the occupiers in Novofedorovka also thundered on August 9, 2022. Then, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 9 enemy aircraft were destroyed. The CNN publication reported that the loss of the Russian Armed Forces after the explosions in the Crimea may be the largest loss of Moscow’s military aviation in one day since the Second World War.

Also, then the composition of aviation weapons was destroyed. In addition, according to media reports, at least 60 Russian invaders were killed at the airfield, more than 100 were injured.

– On July 19, explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Crimea near the village of Krinichki in the Kirovsky district of the peninsula. There, a hit occurred in a military training ground, where the occupiers’ ammunition depot was located, according to eyewitnesses, detonation began;

– as of July 20, detonation at the Starokrymsky test site in Crimea continues. Russian propagandists are trying to reassure local residents and claim that the situation is allegedly “under control.” Interestingly, the Russian invaders do not show photos and videos from the test site.

