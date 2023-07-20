Erdogan’s secret spy may become president of the Russian Federation – political strategist (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko22:01, 07/20/233 min.863

This figure does not hold public office in the Russian Federation, and in a duet with another powerful opposition force in the West, he can take the place of Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Sheitelman believes.

Political strategist Mikhail Sheitelman ruled out the possibility that the current Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, is the next “problem” for Ukraine in the chair of the Russian president.

He believes that Russian businessman Roman Abramovich in a duet with opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky can take the post of Vladimir Putin.

In this case, Abramovich would be the “leader”, and Khodorkovsky would be the force that could “legalize” him in the West, Sheitelman said on the air of the ” Argument ” program.

“One can guess, there is no truth here. I see the Abramovich-Khodarkovsky duet… Well, who really showed themselves as statesmen during this coup (Prigozhin’s riot – UNIAN). Two people. Abramovich, who, instead of escaping from Moscow, went to Moscow, and for the first time in years… He always lived only in the West, and suddenly a person flies to Moscow. Anyone who is trying to avoid sanctions does a lot of all sorts of actions, public and not public good,” he pointed out.

According to the writer, since the rebellion of the founder of Wagner PMC, the Russian billionaire began to appear in Moscow too often. Sheitelman does not exclude that Abramovich is a secret agent of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “Who is Erdogan’s spy? Isn’t it Abramovich? Well, for me personally. Is Abramovich real power now? I think so,” he pointed out.

The political strategist notes that Russia needs a “leader” with three components: political demands, with the support of some serious military unit, and also with at least a billion dollars.

Abramovich has two of them, and finding military support, given the problems in the Russian army, is not so difficult, the writer said.

“Persuade one General Popov (commander of the 58th Army of the Russian Federation, who was removed from office in July – UNIAN) and he will bring you the next general.

And there will already be 70,000 of them. Well, you need several billion dollars. Without them, I advise you, do not start any revolutions or coups.

Abramovich has all this, he also has a huge number of agents who simply infiltrated the whole of Russia,” Sheitelman emphasized.

“There is Khodorkovsky who is able to legalize anyone, you understand? He is the only person in the Russian opposition who has a resource in the West. He has been doing this for more than ten years and has built relations with the West. It is his name to represent the Russian Federation at the Munich Security Conference … He has no problem making compromises with anyone … It seems to me that this bunch (Abramovich and Khodarskovsky – UNIAN) is really capable of managing the situation if necessary,” he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...