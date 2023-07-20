Chinese consulate building damaged in Odesa overnight attack

20.07.2023 14:57

The building of the Chinese Consulate-General in Odessa was damaged by shelling on the night of July 20.Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said this in a commentary to journalists, Ukrinform reports.

“We see the destruction of a civilian building, and the buildings around it are also damaged.

The building of the Chinese Consulate-General in Odessa was also damaged,” Kiper said.It should be noted that a photo of the destruction was posted on Telegram by Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko.

Kiper emphasized that with the end of the grain initiative, the aggressor country is deliberately hitting the port infrastructure.

“There is still damage to the port’s administrative building – windows, roof, and many damages inside the building.

There is also damage to the port infrastructure,” Kiper added.

Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration noted that the shelling also damaged a warehouse on the outskirts of the city, where a fire broke out.Oleh Kiper also said that there are currently four victims of the night shelling in the hospital, including one child.”Unfortunately, a security guard born in 2002 was killed.

He and his father took turns on duty. The father was waiting all night for the State Emergency Service to clear the rubble.

We hoped he was alive because the cameras showed him running into the basement. Unfortunately, the missile hit him when he was entering the shelter. His mother, grandfather and father hoped to the last that he was alive. Psychologists are working with them now,” Kiper said.

lAs Ukrinform reported, a 21-year-old guard of a civilian building was killed in Odesa as a result of a night attack on the night of July 20.

