Children are not the only ones being abducted by Russia

Elderly and vulnerable Ukrainians left in agony after being taken into Russian territory, Telegraph investigation reveals

20 July 2023 •

Elderly and vulnerable Ukrainians were taken into Russian territory, stripped of their citizenship, forced to give blood and left in agony from botched medical procedures, a Telegraph investigation has found.

The senior citizens were placed in the Russian care system after Vladimir Putin’s forces occupied their hometowns and villages in the early stages of the war.

Those who managed to escape back to Ukraine have told how they were “treated with disdain” and abused.

Putin, the Russian president, has been accused of war crimes for the illegal deportation and mistreatment of children. But little is known about elderly, vulnerable adults and the disabled who were taken into the Russian system when they invaded.

The Telegraph spoke to elderly and disabled Ukrainians, as well as relatives who rescued their family members from behind enemy lines.

‘Barely anything human in them’

Oleg Andreev, 65, who is paralysed, was taken by Russian invaders occupying his village in eastern Ukraine.

After heavy Russian shelling, he was discovered in a burnt-out building lying next to his mother, who was killed in the bombing.

Mr Andreev said his wheelchair was stolen by a Russian soldier, who used it for an injured comrade.

He was taken to a care facility in Makiivka, occupied Donetsk, where staff “treated us with disdain”.

“There was barely anything human in them,” he said of those ordered to look after him.

The pocket of his wheelchair also contained every important document that he owned, including his passport. He said he was then taken by Russians without the chance to let his daughter know he was still alive.

“They just left a paralysed person with no identification, none whatsoever,” said Janin Andreeva, his daughter.

Mr Andreev’s toes, severely frostbitten after laying in a stairwell during the shelling in -10C (14F), were left untreated. Only when the pain became too unbearable did a doctor agree to remove them.

But when Mr Andreev was taken back to the facility, he said his bones were left exposed by the botched procedure.

The only treatment he received was zelyonka, an outdated Soviet-era topical antiseptic used to help minor wounds. There was no medication for pain.

Mr Andreev said he was sworn at by staff and humiliated by a nurse, who taunted him when he needed help washing.

His head and face were shaved without his permission, he said, and the staff also took 70 per cent of his pension.

Mr Andreev said he met a friend in the facility, 61-year-old Ihor, who had lost the use of his legs during his time in Russian care after not receiving treatment for radiculitis.

Sometimes, Mr Andreev would give what little money he had to an able-bodied patient who could find food for him and Ihor to eat.

“A couple of times he bought me strawberries and raspberries, can you imagine? I was so happy at that moment,” he said.

After months of failed attempts to free her father, Ms Andreeva was able to contact the charity Helping to Leave, which facilitated his escape and reunited them.

Mr Andreev during his rescue

elly Isaeva, who works for the charity, said she helps families whose relatives are trapped without money or adequate care in Russian-held parts of Ukraine.

She said she recently worked to save a woman who was forced to donate blood, likely to help injured Russian soldiers.

In another, a 70-year-old woman was photographed holding a piece of paper and begging for help to escape, which was shared on Instagram. She had no means to flee Russian-held Ukraine.

Just two weeks after escaping, Ihor died from illnesses relating to the treatment he received in the facility, said Ms Isaeva.

It is not uncommon for patients to have been so neglected that they do not make it home, her charity said.

Last summer, Helping to Leave was alerted that an elderly woman in then-occupied Hrakove, Kharkiv region, had severe gangrene and was not receiving adequate treatment.

By the time help arrived, she was hallucinating. She died after Russian soldiers allegedly refused to let a driver from the charity transport her to a hospital.

Ms Isaeva claims many of the disabled patients she has worked with have had their passports seized and Russian citizenship forced upon them.

It took weeks to free a group of five disabled men, aged between 20 and 35, and take them back to Ukraine because their passports had been removed when they were sent to Voronezh from Kakhovka.

Two of the men, Oleksander and Bogdan, said staff at the facility they were in had planned to declare them mentally incompetent.

Bogdan walks with crutches and has cerebral palsy, while Oleksander is in a wheelchair with an undiagnosed condition.

Patients at the facility told the charity they were banned from leaving and warned that they would face “severe punishment” if they tried to.

They said they were unable to wash because orange-coloured, contaminated water was running from the taps.

“On one side of the building you see the fields, and on the other side, you see the graves,” said Ms Isaeva.

A Helping to Leave volunteer assists in the evacuation of residents from flooded ares of Kherson CREDIT: Helping to Leave

Bogdan said his passport was taken under the pretence of “being translated” to Russian, despite it already being written in both Ukrainian and Russian. Russian citizenship was then processed without his permission.

A 75-year-old elderly woman who escaped back to Ukraine said she was taken from her home when Russia invaded.

The woman, who withheld her name, said: “Five armed men with white armbands broke the lock into my house and commanded me to leave. Everything I had – my phone, money, clothes – was all left in the house.”

She said she was loaded into a car with no explanation as to where she was being taken.

Russian officials told her she had two options – take Russian citizenship and go to a residential facility, or stay in a nearby train station.

When she resisted, she said she was threatened with “being sent to a psychiatric hospital”.

Mr Andreev eventually managed to make it to Kyiv and was reunited with his daughter.

He broke down in tears recounting his experience.

“It’s petrifying,” he said. “My late grandma, every time we had a celebration, made a toast: ‘May there be no war.’

“I was always asking myself why Grandma said that every single time, for so many years. Now I know.”

