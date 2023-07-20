Biden $10M bribe file released: Burisma chief said he was ‘coerced’ to pay Joe, ‘stupid’ Hunter in bombshell allegations

July 20, 2023 12:57pm – Steven Nelson – New York Post

A Ukrainian-American who has been a trusted, highly credible FBI source for over a decade described four conversations with Zlochevsky

WASHINGTON — A bombshell FBI informant file describing a $10 million bribery allegation against President Biden and his son Hunter was released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, showing that a Ukrainian oligarch claimed that he was “coerced” into making the payoff.

Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of natural gas company Burisma Holdings, told the FBI informant in 2016 while meeting at a coffee shop in Vienna, Austria, that “it cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden,” according to the redacted FD-1023 form.

“Zlochevsky made some comment that although Hunter Biden ‘was stupid, and his (Zlochevsky’s) dog was smarter,’ Zlochevsky needed to keep Hunter Biden (on Burisma’s board) ‘so everything will be okay,’” the June 2020 document says.

The source asked whether Hunter Biden or Joe Biden told Zlochevsky he should “retain” the younger Biden; Zlochevsky allegedly replied, “They both did. ”The federal informant — a Ukrainian-American who has been a trusted, highly credible FBI source for over a decade and been paid “six figures,” according to Grassley — described four conversations with Zlochevsky, beginning with a meeting near Kyiv in late 2015 or early 2016 and continuing through a 2019 phone call.

The informant said each of his conversations with Zlochevsky occurred in the presence of a man named Alexander Ostapenko — giving the FBI a possible supporting witness. Ostapenko “introduced” the informant to Zlochevsky and “works in some office for the administration of [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky,” the file says.

Zlochevsky allegedly claimed to have 17 recordings of conversations with the Bidens — two of which involved Joe — as well as “many text messages” and two documents that the informant “understood to be” financial records of “payment(s) to the Bidens.”

According to Zlochevsky, the recordings and other evidence showed he was “somehow coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired,” the FBI source added.

In their final discussion, Zlochevsky allegedly told the informant over the phone that he had been an “oracle” for warning against partnering with the Bidens due to political controversy in the US.“[The informant] mentioned Zlochevsky might have difficulty explaining suspicious wire transfers that may evidence any (Illicit) payments to the Bidens,” the file says.

“Zlochevsky responded he did not send any funds directly to the ‘Big Guy’ (which [the FBI source] understood was a reference to Joe Biden). [The source] asked Zlochevsky how many companies/bank accounts Zlochevsky controls; Zlochevsky responded it would take them (Investigators) 10 years to find the records (i.e. illicit payments to Joe Biden).”

The “big guy” reference is significant because the same nickname was used to describe a tentative 10% cut for Joe Biden in 2017 as part of a partnership with Chinese-government-linked CEFC China Energy.

The moniker wasn’t publicly known until October 2020 — months after the informant file was created.At the Vienna meeting in 2016, Zlochevsky allegedly described Hunter as a conduit to his father when asked about Shokin’s investigation of Burisma.

“Zlochevsky replied something to the effect of, ‘Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.’ [The informant] did not ask any further questions about what that specifically meant,” the file reported.

Key quotes from FBI’s Biden family informant file

Excerpts from the FBI’s confidential informant file on the Bidens, describing conversations between the informant and officials from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma:

In late 2015 or early 2016, the informant met with Vadym Pozharsky, chief financial officer of Burisma, who bragged about having Hunter Biden on the board. “They hired Hunter Biden to ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds or problems.’“

In 2016, the informant met with Mykola Zlochevsky, head of Burisma, shortly after Joe Biden had made a public statement about Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin being corrupt, and that he should be removed from office.

Asked about Shokin’s investigation into Burisma: “Zlochevsky replied something to the effect of, ‘Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.’ [The informant] did not ask any further questions about what that specifically meant.“

The informant suggested Zlochevsky hire some attorney for $50,000 to ligate the case. Zlockevsky said: “It costs 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden.”

The informant asked Zlochevsky why he didn’t hire some normal US oil and gas advisers: “Zlochevsky made some comment that although ‘Hunter Biden was stupid, and his dog was smarter,’ Zlochevsky needed to keep Hunter Biden (on the board) ‘so everything will be okay.’

“The Bidens pressured him, Zlochevsky said.“Zlochevsky stated he didn’t want to pay the Bidens and he was ‘pushed to pay’ them. . . . he [said] has many text messages and ‘recordings’ that show that he was coerced to make such payments.”

Asked whether Hunter Biden or Joe Biden told Zlochevsky he should retain Hunter Biden; Zlochevsky replied:“They both did.”

Asked if he had any proof that he’d be “pressured” to pay the Bidens:“Zlochevsky said he had a total of ‘17 recordings’ involving the Bidens; two of the recordings included Joe Biden, and the remaining 15 recordings only included Hunter Biden. [The informant] reiterated that, per Zlochevsky, these recordings evidence Zlochevsky was somehow coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.”

Asked about payments:“Zlochevsky responded he did not send any funds directly to the ‘Big Guy’ (which [the informant] understood was a reference to Joe Biden). . . . Zlochevsky responded it would take them (investigators) 10 years to find the records (i.e. illicit payments to Joe Biden).”

The informant thought the story of the Burisma officials was credible. “Given the pervasive necessity to bribe government officials in Ukraine and Russia, [the informant] did not perceive Pozharsky or Zlochevsky’s statements to be unusual, self-serving, or pretextual.”

Joe Biden has publicly said that he used $1 billion in US loan guarantees as leverage to force Shokin from office, which happened in March 2016. “Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden bragged at a 2018 event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.Hunter Biden’s employment with Burisma emerged as a major US news story in 2019 when then-President Donald Trump was impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

House Democrats pointed out that although Shokin’s office had investigated Burisma, evidence indicated that his firing also was sought by US allies in Europe due to his own corruption.

Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014.

In addition to the prosecutor’s ouster, former White House stenographer Mike McCormick says Joe Biden advocated US support for Ukraine’s natural gas industry during a trip to Kyiv just days after Hunter quietly joined Burisma, in what he described as a clear conflict of interest.

White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement that “congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years and that they themselves have cautioned to take ‘with a grain of salt’ because they could be ‘made up.’”

“These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed US Attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that centered on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility,” Sams said.

“It’s clear that congressional Republicans are dead-set on playing shameless, dishonest politics and refuse to let truth get in the way. It is well past time for news organizations to hold them to basic levels of factual accountability for their repeated and increasingly desperate efforts to mislead both the public and the press.

”Hunter Biden’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.President Biden has tried to laugh off the bribery accusation, saying last month in response to a question from The Post, “Where’s the money?”

House Republicans are investigating references on Hunter Biden’s laptop to Burisma opening a Maltese bank account in 2016.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zlochevsky has not publicly commented on the bribery allegation since it surfaced publicly on May 3, but he allegedly said in 2019 to Ukrainian-born businessman Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, that representatives of his company never spoke to Joe Biden.

According to a transcript provided by Parnas to Politico in 2020, Zlochevsky said, “No one from Burisma ever had any contacts with VP Biden or people working for him during Hunter Biden’s engagement.”Parnas, who broke with Trump and Giuliani in 2019, was convicted in 2021 of making illegal campaign contributions to Trump’s campaign, for which he was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

In fact, there’s evidence that then-Vice President Joe Biden met with Burisma employees. He met with his son’s partner Devon Archer in 2014 around the time both Hunter Biden and Archer joined the Burisma board, according to Obama White House visitor logs, and golfed with him later that year.

Joe Biden also met with Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi at an April 16, 2015, dinner at DC’s Cafe Milano, as revealed in The Post’s first bombshell report in October 2020 on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

It’s unclear when exactly the alleged payments would have been made by Burisma, which first added Hunter Biden to its board in April 2014.

The FBI has informed members of Congress that the bribery tip was referred to the office of Delaware US Attorney David Weiss for further investigation, though it’s unclear what has been done since to determine its accuracy.

A spokeswoman for Weiss declined to comment when contacted by The Post Thursday evening.IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley testified to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that federal tax agents weren’t told of the large alleged bribe amounts during their five-year investigation of Hunter for tax fraud.

“Information like this would have been really helpful to have,” Shapley said. “The team, to the best of my knowledge, never saw that [FD-1023] document.”

The informant file was created after the FBI found an earlier reference to the malfeasance in a 2017 report from the same informant, according to members of Congress involved in oversight investigations.

It’s unclear when exactly the alleged payments would have been made by Burisma, which first added Hunter Biden to its board in April 2014 as his dad assumed control of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. Burisma paid Hunter up to $1 million per year through 2019, apart from the alleged bribes.

Grassley questioned in a statement why the FBI kept the information in the document “concealed” from the public.

Grassley (R-Iowa), who released a redacted version of the four-page document, asked in a statement, “What did the Justice Department and FBI do with the detailed information in the document? And why have they tried to conceal it from Congress and the American people for so long?”

The allegation has been the subject of intense political focus since it was first described publicly and Republican members of Congress have floated impeaching the president if supporting evidence is found.

FBI Director Christopher Wray allowed members of the House Oversight Committee to read the document last month after the bureau initially refused — sparking a brief push by panel chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) to hold Wray in contempt, which resulted in the FBI agreeing to allow legislators to read the file in a secure room at the Capitol.

