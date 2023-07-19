US trained about 63,000 Ukrainian troops for offensive – Milley

18 JULY 2023

Participants of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the US have prepared 17 Ukrainian combat brigades for counter-offensive operations, and many of them have not yet been involved in combat operations.

Source: European Pravda, which quotes General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army, from the Ramstein briefing

Details: As Milley noted, Ukraine continues its counteroffensive “steadily and decisively, boldly going into cruel and bloody battles for the return of its native land.”

“This offensive will be slow, difficult and will come at a high price. During this battle, which continues, the Ukrainians are fighting through dense minefields and obstacles, while a significant reserve of Ukrainian forces is waiting to participate in the fighting at the time and place that Ukraine will determine,” he added.

The American top general stressed that the Ukraine Defence Contact Group deals not only with agreements on the supply of equipment but also with the training of the Ukrainian military.

“Together, the coalition has trained 17 combat brigades for this offensive and more than 63,000 military personnel. The United States alone has provided training for 15,000 of them, and the training is still ongoing,” he announced.

According to Milley, this training “allowed us to develop tangible skills that allowed us to create combat-ready Ukrainian units led by talented commanders.” “And this has a tangible impact on the battlefield today,” the General added.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, opening the 14th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group online, earlier assured that the allies will not stop until Ukraine receives the weapons and ammunition it needs.

The Ramstein format, which unites more than 50 countries around the world, was founded with the aim of collective support for Ukraine in order to meet the defence needs of the Ukrainian army in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion.

