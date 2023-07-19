Ukrainian defenders drive Russians out on Tavriia front

19 JULY 2023
Ukraine’s Defence Forces are driving the Russians out on the Tavriia front and are consolidating their new positions.
Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram
Quote from Tarnavskyi: “On the Tavriia front, the Defence Forces are driving the enemy out and are having some success, consolidating their positions.
The artillery units of the Defence Forces carried out 1,573 firing missions over the course of the day. Enemy losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than two companies.”
Details: Tarnavskyi has noted that the defenders destroyed 35 pieces of Russian military equipment.
In particular, tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles, three 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, an Orlan-10 UAV, a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, two 2S5 Giatsynt-S guns, two 2A36 Giatsynt-B guns, a Pole electronic warfare system and vehicles.
They also destroyed eight Russian ammunition storage points.
"We keep moving forward," Tarnavskyi summed up.
That’s around 15 km away from Tokmak. Reaching this city would be the first significant success in this offensive.
Speaking from my external perspective as an American with my interests being vastly more indirect, I think it would greatly benefit Ukrainian support, if they focus on showing how the AFU have advanced and pushed back, as foreign aid came in. Also, as Ukraine started developing its own military industry towards producing Ukrainian weapons. I haven’t heard anything much about russian successes, so the more that Ukraine will keep the pressure on against russia, the more stronger military aid will be, as many of the old political attitudes of the Cold War seem to be resonating against putin’s regime. Even uniting moderate conservatives and liberals together in America.
Putin has brought up war, and now this has restarted the Western desire for peace by calling for a strong defense.