UKRAINE URGENTLY NEEDS F16’s

By Tecla Squillaci

July 19

📌UKRAINE URGENTLY NEEDS F 16 !!



The basic attributes of the Air Force are twofold:

1) range

2) speed

Attaining domination, or at least control, of airspace is the primary goal of air warfare. But not only this.



Air control / domination also prevents the adversary from undertaking and completing missions of: reconnaissance, bombing, air refueling and much more.



Then there is another important advantage: in the sky it is possible to have a point of view from above which is extremely important. Indeed, one of the most important military principles is to always conquer “the highest point”. Ask yourself why…



When the Germans began bombing London in 1915, first with Zeppelin airships and then with the first truly long-range twin-engined aircraft, the British responded by creating the Royal Air Force.



It was the only breakthrough tool in the war capable of responding to air offensives.

By the way, did you know that the first great air power theorist was an Italian?? Just as the first great theorist of ” sea power ” was the American admiral Mahan, the first great theorist of air power was the Italian Giulio Douhet. His book “Dominion of the Air” is still studied today in European and American military academies.



Douhet’s theory can be summarized in 5 points:

1) modern warfare does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants

2) the land offensive is no longer able to guarantee success

3) the operational altitude and the speed of the air forces alone do not allow an effective anti-aircraft defence

4) as a result, a country must be ready to launch massive bombing strikes hard on the strategic points of the enemy

5) the only way to achieve this result is the independent air force that has its fulcrum in fighter-bombers.



The Americans know this well, so why are they still hesitating to give Ukraine F16s? They know it well because during the Second World War they used air superiority, exactly that, to win.



Finally, the only way for Ukraine to get out of this stalemate, ground war and attrition, exercising very little power over the Russian bombing, is to gain control and dominance in the air.

Trust me, it’s like I say.



If you want a breakthrough, and get an end to this war with the defeat of Russia, you need F16 fighters. We need to give all possible training to the Ukrainians to be able to make the best use of them.



Otherwise the war of attrition made up of land advances and retreats, without the necessary air support, with or without clusters, will be of little use. Trust me, it is.

