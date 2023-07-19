The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation threatens to attack any ships following the Black Sea to the ports of Ukraine

Oleg Davygora18:42, 07/19/232 minutes.222

According to them, areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea are declared dangerous for navigation.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that from July 20, all ships sailing in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered as “potential carriers of military cargo.”

“From 00:00 Moscow time on July 20, ships sailing along the Black Sea to the ports of Ukraine will be considered as carriers of military cargo. The countries of the flags of ships going to the Ukrainian ports of the Black Sea will be considered involved in the conflict on the side of Kiev,” the statement said. Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the Russian army itself gave itself permission to attack civilian cargo ships as “legitimate targets” after withdrawing from the grain deal.

Breakdown of the grain deal by Russia – details

The deal on the export of agricultural products from Ukraine, which involved not only the parties to the war, but also Turkey and the UN, was valid until July 17.

Russia withdrew from it unilaterally, although the UN offered ways to solve the problem – for example, reconnect the “daughter” of Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT system (Russia demanded to connect the bank itself).

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in favor of continuing the export of agricultural products without the participation of Russia.President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects practical actions from UN Secretary General António Guterres to continue the operation of the Black Sea Grain Corridor without Russia’s participation.

