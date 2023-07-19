Bill B.

T-14 Armata Tested in Ukraine Combat (video)

19.07.2023

T-14 Armata Tested in Ukraine Combat, Russia rolls out new batch of Putin’s ‘Best Tank In The World ‘


Tanks withdrawn from front after performance test.’

©CRUX 2023

3 comments

  1. I see no evidence whatsoever of any combat testing in Ukraine. Just a carefully choreographed video that could have been shot anywhere.

    Reply

    • Supposedly it was on the southern front, but I’ll have to see if I can get some confirmation.

      Reply

      • The source is very dodgy too. Crux publish a lot of pro russian crap, and are based in India, so that’s no surprise.

        Reply

Enter comments here: