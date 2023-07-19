July 19, 2023July 19, 2023 Bill B. T-14 Armata Tested in Ukraine Combat (video) 19.07.2023 T-14 Armata Tested in Ukraine Combat, Russia rolls out new batch of Putin’s ‘Best Tank In The World ‘ ‘Tanks withdrawn from front after performance test.’ ©CRUX 2023 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3 comments
I see no evidence whatsoever of any combat testing in Ukraine. Just a carefully choreographed video that could have been shot anywhere.
Supposedly it was on the southern front, but I’ll have to see if I can get some confirmation.
The source is very dodgy too. Crux publish a lot of pro russian crap, and are based in India, so that’s no surprise.