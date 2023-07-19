Strong explosions, evacuation: a powerful fire broke out at the training ground in Crimea (video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk08:02, 07/19/232 minutes.2349

Because of the state of emergency in the Crimea, the highway “Tavrida” is blocked.

In the Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians, a fire broke out at the training ground, which is located in the Kirovsky district, very strong explosions began.

They want to temporarily evacuate the inhabitants of four settlements (more than 2,000 people) from the zone located near the test site, Sergey Aksyonov, the leader of the occupation administration of the peninsula, wrote on Telegram.Due to an emergency at the training ground, the Tavrida highway is closed.

The so-called adviser to the pseudo-head of Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, said that part of the road from 118 kilometers to 130 kilometers was blocked. According to him, transport is redirected to the old Kerch road – you can go through Stary Krym and Pervomayskoye.

State of emergency at a training ground in Crimea

