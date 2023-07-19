Specialists have begun work on the creation of a trident, which will be installed on the shield of the Motherland monument in Kyiv. Video

19.07.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Specialists have already begun work on the manufacture of constructions of the coat of arms of Ukraine, which should be installed on the shield of the Motherland monument in Kyiv. Steel for the project will be produced and donated by Metinvest Group free of charge.

This was reported by Liga.net publications. Money from the budget for these works will not be used (to view the video, scroll to the bottom of the page).

“They showed the coat of arms of Ukraine, which instead of the coat of arms of the USSR will be on the shield of the monument Motherland. For this project, the Metinvest group will produce and donate steel for the new emblem to the state free of charge. In particular, the steel grade was restored, from which in 1981 the entire monument has been created,” the statement said.

It is noted that the trident for the monument will be made of two types of metal. These are stainless steel with a thickness of 1.7 mm and foreign-made steel with a thickness of 1.5 mm. Specifically, steel rolling for the updated sign was carried out by employees of Zaporizhstal.

Recall that the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning issued a permit for the dismantling of the Soviet emblem on the Motherland monument. Instead, the coat of arms of Ukraine will be installed on the shield.

The construction was ordered by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. According to the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko, the updated monument will be officially presented on August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Motherland monument was built in 1981 and is a monument of science and technology of local importance. It is considered the tallest monumental sculpture in Europe. In 2022, 85% of the 800,000 Ukrainians in Diya voted to replace the Soviet coat of arms with a trident.

