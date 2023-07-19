Russian spies planned to blow up trains with weapons in Poland

19 July, 2023

In Poland, Russian spies were tasked with blowing up trains with weapons for Ukraine.

The Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska has published case materials related to the issue, which were collected by the Internal Security Agency and the Polish Prosecutor’s Office.

https://www.gazetapolska.pl/30717-mieli-wysadzac-pociagi-w-polsce-kulisy-zatrzymania-rosyjskich-szpiegow-moskwa-placila-w-bitcoinach

The media learned that among the 66 volumes of the case opened by the police, there were indications that the suspected members of the spy network planned to blow up trains bound for Ukraine with weapons and humanitarian aid.

“For this reason, the first arrests were made at that time, and not at any other time. The risk of attacks was too great to continue monitoring the group’s activities,” told the journalists an anonymous source who is familiar with the case materials.

From March to July, 15 people were detained and charged with espionage for Russian military intelligence.“They face up to 10 years in prison,” the Polish newspaper said.

The journalists also learned that the network of Russian spies was quite “fresh”, it was created at the beginning of this year.

Spies received instructions directly from Russia, and were paid for tasks in cryptocurrency.

It is noted that the exposed network of spies is considered the largest of its kind in the modern history of Poland.

As previously reported, in March 2023, the Polish Internal Security Agency detained six people suspected of spying for Russia.

In Poland, Russian spies planned to blow up trains with weapons. Illustrative photo of the BMP-1 and T-72M1 tanks of the Czech Republic.

April 2022. Photo credits: Ondřej BenešíkThe detained persons installed hidden cameras on important routes and railway junctions, which recorded traffic on the tracks and transmitted the images to the web. Then dozens of such devices were found.

Among the sections of railway tracks “controlled” in this way were those located in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, which borders Ukraine.

