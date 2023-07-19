Everything else is encouraging further aggression, not only from Russia but from many other revisionists around the globe.

July 19

For those who still do not know: before 1994, Ukraine had the power to destroy the world. It was the 3rd nuclear power after USA and Russia. And everyone was worried about that, so in the end we reached the agreement that Ukraine abandons all its nukes in exchange for safety guarantees (given by USA, UK, and… Russia). We thought we could be proud of it, the first-ever country to give up nuclear weapons…

Now we see it was the silliest move ever made. In 2014, Russia took Crimea and part of Donbas. We were naively thinking “That’s it! Budapest memorandum should start working!” But nothing happened to Russia. Just some mild sanctions from US, Germany was continuing Nord Stream building, and everyone was doing business “as usual”. Also, Ukraine was forced to sign “Minsk peace agreements” in 2014. And you see the result. Russian brainwashed the population of occupied areas and threw them on Ukrainian troops as cannot fodder. Hundreds of thousands of people died because of the world’s inaction, and many more will die. And one more thing: they are using the rockets we have give to them in 1994 to bomb our cities.

Now some politicians say “You Ukrainians should give some land to Russia to end the war!” Seriously? Do they have a fish memory and want to repeat 2014? Let Russian recover, torture the pro-Ukrainian population, brainwash the survivors, and throw them against their fellow Ukrainians in 10 years? Do they want Ukraine to be eaten in chunks? And next, Russia come to the EU with surviving Ukrainians in their army? Because this is exactly what would happen if you show weakness.

All these “peace proposals” are the scariest things I hear. Because those proposers do not bet their lives and the lives of their children on it, while we Ukrainians do. Russia must de-occupy all Ukrainian lands, that is THE ONLY way to stop it. Everything else is encouraging further aggression, not only from Russia but from many other revisionists around the globe.

And yes, if your country considers Russia an ally, for them you are just a tool that may be used and thrown away (I wonder if Victor Orban remembers 1956). And if your country is small, it may be swallowed in a day.

Comment from Andrunas Gruslys:

It has become more than clear: no country will ever be safe without domestic nuclear weapons. Poland has also understood this. If Polish and Ukrainian governments have any common sense, they should work together to get them.

