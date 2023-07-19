Residential buildings, cars damaged in massive attack on Odesa

PHOTOS19.07.2023 11:22

A nighttime missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa damaged residential buildings and carsThat’s according to an Ukrinform correspondent who visited the scene of the strikes.Several waves of missile and drone attacks damaged hundreds of apartments – in some apartments, windows and doors were blown out by the blast wave, and in some other apartments, even walls were damaged. Cars parked next to the residential buildings were also damaged.

It is known that at least several people were injured by glass fragments.“Two people were injured. They suffered light injuries caused by glass. And the entire facade, all floors, everything was damaged.

There may be problems with the elevators,” said Serhii, the manager of an 18-story apartment building.Tamara, a resident of an apartment on the fourth floor of a damaged building, was injured by glass fragments.”When the second explosion occurred, the window fell on my wife’s feet.

In our apartment, all the glass was blown out, the blast wave knocked out the door, and the wall cracked. In fact, it’s our own fault that we didn’t go down to the shelter after an air raid alert,” said Viktor, the victim’s husband.According to the owners of the damaged apartments on the second floor, the explosion was similar to an earthquake.

“We didn’t sleep for two days. We usually go down to the shelter during every air raid alert. We hide both in the daytime and in the nighttime.

This is what saved us today.

About five minutes passed between the air raid alert and the first explosion, and we managed to get down to the basement. By that time, there were already five people there.

Then we heard an explosion, the house shook, plaster fell from the ceiling – it was very scary, I can’t describe that with words.

When the air raid alert was over, we returned to our apartments and saw that there were no windows and the floor was covered with glass fragments,” said Hanna and Oleksandr, the owners of apartments.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...