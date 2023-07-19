PMC “Wagner” sent home all the convicts-mercenaries

Oleg Davygora21:15, 07/19/232 minutes.941

Some mercenaries from among the ex-prisoners will be released before the end of the contract with the PMC, when they receive a pardon decree.

The command of PMC “Wagner” decided to let go home all the former prisoners who were mercenaries of the group.This is written by ” Important stories “, which studied the messages of relatives of mercenaries and company representatives in their private chats.

The publication notes that many former mercenaries are now in Anapa hotels awaiting pardon. Relatives of the four mercenaries confirmed to Important Stories that the former prisoners were in hotels in Anapa.

According to one of them, all prisoners will be released from their hotels to go home, after which, if they wish, they will be able to extend the contract with PMCs in order to go to Belarus or Africa, but first they need to go on vacation home for 14-45 days.

According to “Important stories”, former prisoners live in the village of Vityazevo in hotels – “Relax”, “Cactus” and “Calypso”.

A day of living in them costs from 2.3 thousand to 7.2 thousand rubles, depending on the workload. In one of the chats, it was reported that about 400 “Wagnerites” now live in hotels, they are not allowed to leave the territory of the hotels until they receive a pardon and payments.

The fate of PMC “Wagner” – details

The founder of a private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke to the mercenaries who arrived in Belarus. He urged the militants to “get ready”, to raise “their level” and “to a new path, to Africa.

“The Wagner PMC group, which does not exist on paper, has also been liquidated as an unofficial armed formation . This project “We can explain” was reported by four sources: an official close to the presidential administration, a source close to the PMC, and two Wagner veterans.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...