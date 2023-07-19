Odessa can be protected by additional SAMP-T or Patriot air defense systems, – Zelensky

To protect Odessa from the air, Ukraine needs additional SAMP-T or Patriot air defense systems.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Kiev after a meeting with Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar, writes Interfax-Ukraine.

“There are two systems for today. I negotiated with President Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni when we received the SAMP-T.

We will not say now where these systems are, but they work, they work perfectly. If we had appropriate additional systems, they would protect the infrastructure of Odessa, and not only the port infrastructure.

Or is it Patriot systems. You also know very well who gave us these systems. But all this is still not enough to protect the relevant infrastructure,” Zelensky stressed.

