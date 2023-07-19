July 19, 2023 scradge1 “It is a demonic sect which has nothing to do with Christianity.” Roman Sheremeta https://www.linkedin.com/posts/roman-sheremeta-14972a50_the-reality-of-russian-christianity-the-ugcPost-7087350813236301824-9RI3?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3 comments
One of the most absurd lines of attack in the Tucker Carlson interview of Mike Pence was his assertion that “Zelensky is persecuting Christians.”
No, the ROC is not Christian, it is a fully militarized component of the putler genocide.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/7/18/2181745/-Tucker-Carlson-hijacked-first-GOP-candidates-forum-to-push-his-anti-Ukraine-pro-Putin-agenda
Top Republicans might be divided on Ukraine, but the party’s activist base is united behind Russia:
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/7/17/2181772/-Top-Republicans-might-be-divided-on-Ukraine-but-the-party-s-activist-base-is-united-behind-Russia