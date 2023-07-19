scradge1

“It is a demonic sect which has nothing to do with Christianity.”

Roman Sheremeta

  1. One of the most absurd lines of attack in the Tucker Carlson interview of Mike Pence was his assertion that “Zelensky is persecuting Christians.”
    No, the ROC is not Christian, it is a fully militarized component of the putler genocide.

