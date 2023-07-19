“Impudence”: Putin complained to the West after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the “grain deal”

Oleg Davygora20:49, 07/19/232 minutes.70

Putin accused the Western partners of disrupting the agreement, as well as that they “shift the responsibility for this onto Russia.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the termination of the grain deal by Russia.

“Russia showed miracles of endurance and tolerance, extending the grain deal, but no one was going to fulfill any obligations and agreements on it, they only constantly demanded something from the Russian Federation,” the president said.

