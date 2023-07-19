During the night attack, Russia destroyed 60 thousand tons of grain (photo)

Elena Kovalenko17:05, 07/19/232 minutes.811

The night strike put a significant part of the grain export infrastructure of the port of Chornomorsk out of operation.

During the attack on the south of Ukraine , on the night of July 19, the invaders destroyed 60,000 tons of grain in the port of Chornomorsk.

This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy Nikolai Solsky, noting at the same time that the night strike brought a significant part of the grain export infrastructure of the port of Chornomorsk out of work.”

The night strike put a significant part of the grain export infrastructure of the port of Chornomorsk out of operation.

According to experts, it will take at least a year to fully restore the facilities damaged that night. 60,000 tons of grain were also destroyed in the port of Chornomorsk, which was supposed to be loaded onto a large-capacity vessel and sent by the grain corridor 60 days ago.

Solsky urged the world to react harshly to Russian strikes on civilian port infrastructure.”If we fail to export food, then the population of the poorest countries will be on the verge of survival!

In addition, the economy of not only Ukraine, but also the world will suffer.

The price of grain will rise, and not all countries will be able to afford to buy agricultural products, which means that the price will increase in food: flour, cereals, meat,” he said.

Photo Minagro.gov.ua

Photo Minagro.gov.ua

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...