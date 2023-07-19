Ekaterina Girnyk14:25, 07/19/232 minutes.5048

The history of the new textbook will be taught to Russian high school students from September.

In it, the occupation of Crimea is explained by the need to save peace on the peninsula, and a full-scale invasion of Ukraine is explained by the prevention of the “end of civilization.”How the war in Ukraine is presented in the textbook on the “History of Russia”, the Russian media told .

It is noted that there are 17 paragraphs in the chapter on the war in Ukraine. Among them are “Pressure on Russia by the United States”, “Return of Crimea”, “Special military operation”, “Ukraine is a neo-Nazi state” and others.

Thus, in the paragraph on the Minsk agreements, it is said that the leaders of Germany, France and Ukraine “cynically admitted that from the very beginning they perceived the agreements as a diplomatic ploy”, and the real goal was “to give Ukraine the opportunity to build up and strengthen its army.

In the paragraph about the return of Crimea, it is said that the peace on the peninsula was saved by the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed there and the special operations forces that arrived.

“Polite people, as the locals called the Russian military, ensured order and security,” the textbook says.

The reasons for the start of the invasion of Ukraine are the desire of Kyiv to join NATO and the desire to obtain nuclear weapons. “It would be, perhaps, the end of civilization. This could not be allowed,” the textbook says.

In addition, in the paragraphs concerning Ukraine, it is said that “any dissent” is being persecuted there. According to the authors of the textbook, Nazi symbols and slogans “Moskalyaku to Gilyak”, “Beat Rusnya”, “Death to Muscovites”, “A good Russian is a dead Russian” are widespread in the country’s army.

