60 thousand tons of grain destroyed during the night attack of the Russian Federation were to be sent to China

Zelensky stressed that thanks to air defense, the consequences of the strike were less than they could have been.

This night, during another attack, Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Ukraine.

In particular, the port in Chernomorsk was hit, where 60 thousand tons of grain were destroyed , which were intended for shipment to China.

In his evening video message , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that today’s night attack on the Odessa region was perhaps the biggest “Russian attempt to hurt Odessa” in the entire full-scale war.

With each such strike, we turn to our partners again and again: Ukraine’s air shield needs to be strengthened.

This terrorist strike proves that their target is not only Ukraine, and not only the lives of our people,” Zelensky stressed. According to him, about a million tons of food is stored in the ports that were attacked today – the volume of products that should have been delivered to consumer countries in Africa and Asia long ago.

“In the port terminal, which this night suffered the most from Russian terror, 60,000 tons of agricultural products were stored, intended for shipment to China. That is, everyone is affected by Russian terror,” the head of state said. The President noted that everyone in the world should be interested in holding Russia accountable for terror. He also added that urgent repairs had already begun in the communities hit by the strikes that night.

Russian attack on Odessa on July 18 – details

That night, the Russian invaders carried out another hybrid attack on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, the enemy used various types of missiles and Iranian attack drones.

The largest attack was directed at the Odessa region. Critical infrastructure and military installations, in particular the ports in Odessa and Chernomorsk, were hit .According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the nighttime Russian attack was aimed at destroying the infrastructure of the grain agreement.

The strike on the port of Chornomorsk destroyed 60,000 tons of grain , according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy . This attack took out a significant part of the grain export infrastructure of the port.

