Oleg Davygora17:14, 07/18/232 minutes.664

The Ministry of Health of Russia has developed a draft order to control the circulation of abortion drugs.

Russian authorities consider it a “perverse practice” that women first want to get an education, and then give birthThe Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko believes that Russian women need to be explained “from the school family” and at the State Services when exactly to give birth – and the sooner the better.”

This is a vicious practice that first study, career, the formation of some kind of material well-being.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the implementation of their reproductive tasks, childbearing, a woman is already losing health by this age, and there are difficulties with childbearing, including, in including infertility, etc.

Therefore, it is precisely to explain that young age is a priority for childbearing, family formation and the formation of a life path, career, and so on – this is a more correct position," Murashko said.

