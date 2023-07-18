Ukrainian defenders destroyed another Russian brigade commander

The commander of the Russian 138th Guards Krasnoselskaya Order of Lenin of the Red Banner Separate Motorized Rifle B

rigade, Colonel Denis Ivanov (call sign Tashkent) was eliminated in Ukraine.Information about the destruction of the occupier was reported by enemy “military correspondents”, then it was confirmed by Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoly Shtefan.

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit the car in which Ivanov was driving.Until recently, Tashkent was often the hero of Russian propaganda, performed live on Skabeeva’s show, where he was called the “legendary brigade commander.”Recall that a few days ago it became known about the elimination of another enemy brigade commander.

