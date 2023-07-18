Ukraine will try to rebuild the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: Shmyhal announced the details of the project

Dmitry Schwartz18:25, 07/18/233 min.618

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution on a pilot project to start the restoration of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station , blown up by Russian invaders.Prime Minister Denys Shmygal stated this during today’s government meeting , noting that the decision to prepare for restoration was made after consultations with experts and specialists, and the restoration of the hydroelectric power plant itself will increase the economic potential in both the agricultural and energy sectors.”

The project is designed for two years. At the first stage, we will design all engineering structures, prepare the necessary base for restoration. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the hydroelectric power station is located. It provides for the actual construction work,” the prime minister said.

The Ministry of Economy will coordinate the project, and the Ukrhydroenergo enterprise will be the customer.

As Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, added, by its decision the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the implementation of the project.”It is envisaged that the financing of the pilot project can be carried out at the expense of the private joint-stock company Ukrhydroenergo, credit funds and other sources not prohibited by law,” he said.

Undermining by the occupiers of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

On the night of June 6, the Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which led to a large-scale man-made disaster.

At the same time, information appeared that the hydroelectric power station would be impossible to restore.

As a result of the terrorist attack, about 80 settlements in the Kherson and Nikolaev regions were flooded, and deaths were reported. Vodokanals in Nikopol and Marganets stopped their work .

In the long term, this could lead to an environmental disaster in southern Ukraine and climate change in the region due to the disappearance of the reservoir.

In addition, in the coming months, it is necessary to provide an alternative way of delivering water from the Dnieper to a large number of settlements, mainly in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

For this, the construction of a new main water pipeline with a length of about 150 kilometers has already begun.Direct losses were estimated at least $2 billion.

The approximate amount of damage caused to the environment from the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by Russia is about UAH 146 billion.On June 29, 2023, the Russians controlling the dam were identified . On July 17, 2023, Ukrhydroenergo reported that the construction of a new HPP instead of Kakhovskaya would take 7 years.

