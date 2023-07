18.07.2023

Counter -Terrorists Win

Russia’s continued genocidal terrorism.

From Operator Starsky:

My name is Starsky, I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against Russian Aggression.

Stop Terroruzzia

