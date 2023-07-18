The largest oil service company left the Russian market

The oil service giant SLB stopped supplying products and technologies to Russia. Previously, the company was on the list of international sponsors of the war in Ukraine.

The world’s largest oilfield services company, SLB (formerly known as Schlumberger), has finally exited the terrorist country’s market. Earlier, the company stopped supplying Russia with its products from the USA, Canada, Great Britain and the EU.

“SLB takes compliance with export control and economic sanctions laws extremely seriously. The company remains on the side of the international community, condemning Russian aggression and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine,” the company said in a statement.

It will be recalled that SLB was one of the few suppliers that continued to work in Russia’s oil sector after its invasion of Ukraine. Because of this, National Agency on corruption Prevention included the company in the list of international sponsors of the war.

It is reported that earlier the company had about 9,000 employees in the Russian Federation who worked, in particular, for Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosneft.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, SLB’s Russian business has continued to expand. Thus, in the first half of 2022, the company’s turnover on the Russian market amounted to 1.21 billion dollars, or 6% of total revenue, writes “Unian”.

Earlier this year, SLB blocked its Russian employees from accessing certain software and messaging systems.

