Russian troops retreat on some areas of Tavria front: three more companies lost

18 JULY 2023

The defence forces of Ukraine have had partial success on the Tavria front (in the country’s south). More than three Russian companies have been killed or injured in combat.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operative and strategic grouping of forces, on Telegram

Quote: “The fighting is ongoing on the Tavria front; the defence forces have achieved success in some areas, and the Russians are retreating.

In total, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian positions 20 times and shelled them 678 times yesterday (17 July). The artillery units of the defence forces have fulfilled 1681 fire missions.

Yesterday, more than three companies of Russians were killed or injured, and 41 items of Russian military equipment were destroyed.”

Details: The list of destroyed equipment includes four tanks, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, three 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, two BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, an Orlan-30 UAV, a Supercam UAV, a Zala UAV, a 2C3 Akatsia self-propelled artillery system, a Giatsint-S gun and automotive equipment.

Four Russian ammunition storage points have also been destroyed.

Background: On 16 July, Tarnavskyi stated that during the day of 15 July, Russian invaders lost 2 companies of fighters, 6 units of equipment and 3 ammunition depots on Tavriia front.

17 July, he informed about the advance of Ukrainian defenders on Tavriia front despite Russian attacks from the air and heavily mined territories.

