Riding to the Frontline GoPro (video)(parts 1&2)

Background: Some of these videos I may have posted before, however for those that may have missed them, I’m doing a review. In this blog I’m posting parts one and two of the foreign fighters GoPro series.

Riding to the Frontline|Counter-Offensive Combat GoPro|Part 1

Assault Begins|Counter-Offensive Combat GoPro|Part 2

Civ Div 2023

About: A veteran of the Marine Infantry, YPG, YBS, and the Ukrainian Spetsnaz who gives advice for going into the Military, getting out of the Military, and everything in-between.

Email CWether@protonmail.com

