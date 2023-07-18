“Prigozhin 2.0”: Terrorist Girkin calls putin a lowlife and calls for a change of power in Russia

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, has called for a change in the russian president. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel on July 18.Justifying his appeal, Girkin referred to putin as an “lowlife who has been ruling the country for 23 years”.

“History has no subjunctive mood. For 23 years, the country has been led by a lowlife who managed to deceive a significant part of the population. Now, he is the last stronghold of legitimacy and stability for the state. Removing him unlawfully would mean ‘successfully completing’ the work of those who put him on the throne at the time.

But the country will not withstand another six years under the rule of this cowardly incompetent. The only thing he could do ‘in the final act’ to avoid forever disgracing his name in history, like Judas-Gorbachev, is to ensure a transfer of power to someone truly capable and responsible.

It’s a pity that it wouldn’t even cross his mind. And if it does, we have seen his ‘ability to choose associates’ many times before”, – wrote Girkin.Interestingly, this message in his Telegram channel received considerable support from his followers.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...